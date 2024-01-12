Randy Escamilla joins Contractors Board as Public Information Officer (sponsored)

The Nevada State Contractors Board hired Randy Escamilla to serve as the Board’s Public Information Officer. In this capacity, Escamilla will be responsible for coordinating consumer and contractor outreach initiatives, developing informational and collaborative resources for publication and online viewing, as well as engaging with the media on newsworthy items.

“We are pleased to welcome Randy to the Contractors Board team,” expressed NSCB Executive Officer Margi Grein. “His strong background in public relations, community outreach, news media, and state and local policy will provide great value to the Board’s strategic efforts and ongoing furtherance of our goals.”

Escamilla served the last eight years as the Director of Public Relations for the Southside Independent School District in San Antonio, Texas where he advised the Superintendent on daily and emerging issues, cultivated a long-term strategic donor partnership with Philanthropist Kym Rapier who donated more than $4 million to the school district, developed and implemented community classes for parents, and produced the district’s communications, marketing, and collateral materials, among other noteworthy assignments. Escamilla was co-chair of the district’s School Health Advisory Council and chair of the District Educational Improvement Committee. He also served as a member of the Texas Schools Public Relations Association.

Prior to his tenure with the school district, Escamilla held roles as a television news reporter for News 4 San Antonio; the NBC affiliate, media relations specialist for the City of San Antonio, Director of Communications for the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word. While with the Incarnate Word Sister he participated in humanitarian aid missions to Zambia, Peru, and Mexico.

Escamilla holds a Master of Professional Studies Degree in Strategic Public Relations from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and a Bachelor of Journalism Degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Escamilla enjoys spending time with his family, helping the community, and traveling.

