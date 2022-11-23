Governor Steve Sisolak appoints Louis Polish Jr. to Nevada State Contractors Board (sponsored)

Governor Steve Sisolak has announced the appointment of Louis Polish Jr. to the Nevada State Contractors Board (NSCB). Mr. Polish’s term is effective Nov. 1, 2022 through Oct. 31, 2025.

“The Contractors Board is pleased to have Louis Polish as its newest member along with the experience and enthusiasm he brings in promoting and protecting the integrity and longevity of the construction industry,” said NSCB Executive Officer Margi Grein. “We look forward to working with Mr. Polish and learning of all he can contribute to our efforts.”

Polish currently holds several Nevada State Contractor Licenses and has over 30 years of construction business ownership experience in Nevada including as owner and founder of Alpha Landscapes LLC. Prior to Alpha Landscapes, Polish was a partner in Sun City Landscapes Inc.

He has lived in Las Vegas since 1977 and obtained a BS degree in Construction Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. A current member of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, Polish has also served President of the Nevada Subcontractors Association and as a Board Member since 2002.

The Board is comprised of seven members, including six licensed contractors and one public representative.

