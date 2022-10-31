Contractors Board Executive Officer receives J.A. Tiberti Spirit Award (sponsored)

Nevada State Contractors Board (NSCB) Executive Officer Margi Grein received the J.A. Tiberti Spirit Award from the Nevada Contractors Association (NCA). Ms. Grein was named the recipient of the award at the NCA’s Contractor of the Year Awards event, held at the Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas.

“For nearly 25 years, Margi Grein has built the Nevada State Contractors Board into a model regulatory agency through her steady guidance and fierce determination to both protect the public from harm and promote the construction industry,” stated Nevada State Contractors Board Chairman Boyd Martin. “On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate her on this award and convey our appreciation for her years of dedication, service, and commitment as Executive Officer.”

A native Nevadan, Ms. Grein was named Executive Officer of NSCB in 1998, having begun her career with the Board in 1986. In her first year as Executive Officer, she collaborated on the framework of a bill establishing Nevada’s Residential Recovery Fund, affording homeowners who hire licensed contractors and incur damages up to $40,000 in financial recourse. In 2001, Grein drafted proposed legislation forming the Commission on Construction Education, designating money collected from disciplinary fines to be awarded as grants to enhance construction education programs and activities across the state. Highlights of her legislative accomplishments include enhanced pool and solar construction laws, regulations to mitigate consumer harm and heighten contractor accountability, and implementation of Nevada’s bidders preference law.

The Nevada Contractors Association is the largest industry specific association in the state of Nevada. Recipients of the J.A. Tiberti Spirit Award are recognized as companies or individuals with innovative approaches to industry development, community involvement, and business integrity.

