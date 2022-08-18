Contractors Board hires Sam Palmer as Deputy Executive Officer (sponsored)

The Nevada State Contractors Board (NSCB) announced the hiring of Sam Palmer as Deputy Executive Officer. Mr. Palmer joined the Board’s Staff on July 1 and serves as second in command to Executive Officer Margi Grein, overseeing all aspects of the Board’s operations.

“Sam Palmer has been a respected and effective leader in Nevada’s building and construction industry for several decades,” said Nevada State Contractors Board Executive Officer Margi Grein. “We know bringing his expertise, knowledge, and skill set to the Board will further enhance our efforts to carefully protect the public while advancing the industry.”

Mr. Palmer is a registered Professional Engineer (PE) with more than 35 years in the building and construction industry in Nevada. Most recently, he was Assistant Director of the Clark County Building Department. Additionally, Mr. Palmer has extensive experience in the private sector in management and as an engineer. He also served as Chief of Construction Management with the City of Las Vegas. Mr. Palmer received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

About the NSCB

The Nevada State Contractors Board is committed to ensuring the integrity and professionalism of the construction industry in Nevada. The NSCB has the responsibility to promote quality construction by Nevada licensed contractors through a regulatory licensing system designed to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public. For more information about the Nevada State Contractors Board, please visit www.nscb.nv.gov.