Five events this week: The ‘it’s still snowing’ edition

Maybe we should just hibernate for the next few weeks if the snow is going to continue to get all up in our business for the indefinite future.

Alas. The snowpack is looking good, and that’s a bright spot with the ongoing storm activity. Cue up the weeds as things warm up, though. Here are five events to check out this week, plus a few from our generous sponsors. Have a great week.

Sponsored: Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” opens at Reno Little Theater. Get your deerstalker cap on — the play’s afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Information.

Sponsored: Dear Evan Hansen starts this week at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. More.

Sponsored: Progressive Summit 2023 is this weekend. The 9th Annual Progressive Summit is a time for our community to come together to discuss current issues, strengthen movements, and learn how to achieve real progressive victories. Information.

Student art at McKinley. Doral Academy of Northern Nevada in their exhibition “Diverse Dragons Developing Connection, Community & Collaboration Through the Arts.” The Doral Dragons will be exhibiting collaborative works of art with over 40 pieces created by nearly 800 students. The exhibit runs through Feb. 10. More here. Lifespan Of A Fact opens at Bruka Theater. It’s “a game-changing play about truth versus fact and is based on the book by John D’Agate and Jim Fingal. Details. Experience Music Day at UNR. This open house event for students, parents, and community members of all ages provides the opportunity for you to explore studying music performance, music education, jazz, recording arts, composition, and music history at the University level. It’s free. Holland show alert: Hit Me Harold is an emo math rock band from the bay area. They weave complex rhythms, emotive lyrics, and precise guitar melodies. They’re in Reno with Sacramento’s Mediocre Cafe with support from Reno projects R Cade Daddies and Blue Eyed Soul. More. Ephemeral Blue opening at Cafe Capello. This exhibit features cyanotype works by Payton Williams. It “explores the nature of love, life, and the world around us … through the medium of cyanotype printing. Details.

