Five events to check out this week: Reno unmasked edition

Remember when KISS was unmasked in 1980? Everyone was all, “ooh, that’s what they really look like.”

Well, here in Reno, with the governor wanting all of us unmasked now, we can now see everyone’s pearly white teeth in the hopes omicron has left the building.

The good news: The COVID-19 risk meter has dropped from severe to high. That means case numbers have continued to drop – fairly quickly too.

People are going out again, events are being promoted and we are all hoping our new normal is getting back to our old normal.

With that in mind, here are five events to check this week.

David Wise Watch Party at Bundox Bocce. Olympian and overall rad local dude David Wise is shredding – shredding! – in Beijing at his third attempt for an Olympic gold medal. You may join his family for a watch party Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $50. #Millennial Cirque Show is at The Theater on Keystone Avenue. “’#MILLENNIAL’ is a cirque style production that is both a parody and a celebration of the (self-proclaimed) ‘raddest’ generation,” organizers promise. The show is rated PG-13 for profanity and some risqué content. Jimmy Beans Wool House-Warming Event. Jimmy Beans Wool is hosting a house-warming event to welcome everyone to its new location at 891 Trademark Drive. The opening will showcase University of Nevada, Reno Merino wool on Saturday Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food Not Bombs Benefit at The Holland Project. Here is an all-locals showcase to benefit the local chapter of Food Not Bombs. It features Pink Awful (one of their last shows), Blue Envy and Wheatstone Bridge. The show is Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. (Holland still requires masks, FYI.) Reno Blues Society Mardi Gras Dance Party at Boomtown. The Reno Blues Society is holding its annual benefit to promote blues music with its Mardi Gras Dance Party Saturday, Feb. 19 at Boomtown Casino Hotel in Verdi. San Jose native and touring blues artist Maxx Cabello, Jr., returns to the Reno stage.

