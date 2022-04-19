Five events to check out: All hail Mother Earth

Earth Day is coming up this weekend and there are plenty of green activities happening around the region, including cleanups, tree planting and film festivals, to fill your dance card. Earth Day is also returning to Idlewild Park on Sunday. Plan ahead to get there, as vehicle traffic into the park will be limited to vendors and performers.

If you’re like our publisher, you won’t be mosh-pitting at the Built to Spill show at The Holland Project – because that show apparently sold out fast. Our (self-serving) suggestion: check out the This Is Reno event calendar on a regular basis to stay in the know. That includes you, Bob.

Fortunately there are plenty of other shows that aren’t yet sold out. Below are this week’s picks.

Seedling sale: Join us for the 2022 Seedling Sale at the Great Basin Community Food Cooperative on Saturday May 21, 2022 from 8am – 12pm at 240 Court St. Reno, NV 89501. Online pre-order is now open: https://gbcfc-seedling-sale.myshopify.com.

Reno Aces are taking on Salt Lake this week. Get details, including the infamous Taco Tuesday and Thirsty Thursday specials.

Kabir Singh from America’s Got Talent, Family Guy and Comedy Central is at Napa Sonoma South Wednesday. Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh from Family Guy, one of the fastest rising comedians in the U.S., is fresh off his appearances on America’s Got Talent. He has appeared at the Boston Comedy Festival 2019 and was on Inside Jokes on Amazon Prime. “The world’s greatest mountain and adventure films” will be on the big screen at the Reno Ballroom for this year’s Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. The event is a fundraiser for Nevada Land Trust and has always had a good selection of films that show off the planet’s natural beauty. It’s a little outside of town but makes for a worthwhile Earth Day activity. The Alpine Watershed Group and Alpine Trails Association are hosting a tree planting workday at the Tamarack Fire burn scar just south of Stateline. The event is open to volunteers and is family-friendly. About 2,000 tree seedlings have been donated by the USDA Forest Service for planting. Details here. AVA Ballet is back on the stage with the backing of the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra for “Beauty and the Beast” at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. They’ve brought in principal dancers from Ballet San Antonio and Ballet Idaho to perform with local dancers to the Tchaikovsky score. Remember when Alice Cooper had a radio show? How about when he played Herod in “Jesus Christ Superstar” on live TV? Or when he was on The Muppet Show? It’s that totally weird combo of dark rock ‘n’ roll, humanity and camp that is hard not to love. Alice Cooper will be at Grand Sierra Resort this week and tickets are still available. Details here.

