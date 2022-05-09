Five events that resist all efforts to theme your week

Try as we might, there’s just no wrapping up this week’s Reno events in a tidy little package for you. There are walks, live music, educational talks and somber cultural events. And then there’s This Is Reno’s second Candidate Forum (sponsored), which if its anything like the first, will be potentially the most fun political event you might attend this season.

Be sure to check with event organizers for masking requirements (some are still in effect).

Did you know that the National Automobile Museum has Second Thursday Talks? Think: deep dive into unique vehicles and their makers. This month they’ll be chatting about the 1954 Kaiser Darrin and its makers, Henry J. Kaiser, Joseph Frazer and Dutch Darrin. (Perhaps they’ll explain why poor Frazer got left out of the car’s name.) Details here. Members of the local art community come together for an evening of Ukrainian poetry reading (in English) to spread awareness of the Ukrainian culture. The free evening of culture at UNR’s Lilley Museum includes an introduction by Denis Belkevich. More information here. The May Arboretum Society hosts its spring plant sale. The event helps to support the arboretum’s operations and includes more than 5,000 plants selected to grow within northern Nevada’s tricky climate. Organizers say they’ll have perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetables on hand, with some designed to attract hummingbirds and butterflies. The Reno/Sparks Out of the Darkness Community Walk takes place Saturday at Sparks Marina. Event organizers say “Suicide is a leading cause of death – and it is preventable. With your support, we’ll be one step closer to achieving our bold goal of reducing the suicide rate 20% by 2025.” Proceeds from the walk will go to research, suicide prevention and education programs, and support survivors who are struggling, among other things. Details here. Leave it Holland Project to come up with some truly original workshops. This week they’ll have Calligraphy and Cumbia, a mash-up of DJ-fueled cumbia beats and brush calligraphy. The rest of your body can move with the beat, but we’re not sure how steady your brush hand will need to be to make a legible “Welcome to Poundtown” sign to hang over your bed.

