Five events to check out this week: The ‘have you been to yoga recently?’ edition

After the last two-plus years there are a few ways to cope with the stresses of life: exploring mind and body through yoga, reliving your childhood love of wizardry, or perhaps gardening. This week locals will find all three, along with some chill music to get you through.

Sponsored: Biz Ball – Reno + Sparks Chamber’s 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament. Biz Ball is a 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament that is free to attend and open to the public. It’s on July 15 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Games start at 9 a.m. and will be played through the day until all games are done. Music will be provided by Quedup entertainment during the event. Information.

Sponsored: ‘PUFFS’ at Good Luck Macbeth. The New York Times called PUFFS, “a fast-paced romp through the ‘Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.’ For POTTERphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, ‘PUFFS’ exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!” This is a hilariously heartfelt and epic journey. Get the details.

Online yoga. This gentle 60-minute yoga class is designed to take each student on an exploration of mind and body, allowing space to feel into each posture in a way that removes the demands of traditional hot or power Western yoga styles. Using the Lotus Method designed by Urban Lotus Project Founder Hannah Bias, students will be able to gain a greater understanding of how to achieve balance in their nervous system and how to regulate emotions held inside the mind and body. Learn more. The Manhattan Transfer. The award-winning jazz vocal group is coming to Artown. For 50 years, the 10-time Grammy-winning quartet has been bringing jazz lovers to their feet all over the world. When and where. Surf’s up with Surfer Joe. Joe has been involved in the surf music scene since the middle of the ‘90s. Expect the authentic side of surf music, carrying on the legacy of the original Californian bands of the early ‘60s with their sound and energy. Get details. Destiny Bond, Pissmixer, ICUP at the Holland Project. Hardcore punk from Denver with locals. All ages. Information. Little Shop of Horrors. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent toward global domination. Learn more.

