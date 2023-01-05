SUBSCRIBE
Christmas tree recycling extended due to winter storms

Mark Wilson drags a Christmas tree for recycling at Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful's annual event on Jan. 7, 2020. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is extending its Christmas tree recycling program due to ongoing snowfall and storm activity.

Trees can now be dropped off through Jan. 10 and during the weekend of Jan. 14 and 15.

“Due to severe winter storms, Reno and Sparks residents have encountered challenges being able to drop off their Christmas Trees for recycling this past weekend and during the week,” said Marina McCreary with KTMB. “Even our hardcore volunteers had trouble making it to their shifts. By extending the program one additional weekend, January 14th & 15th, we hope to keep hundreds, if not thousands, of Christmas Trees from going into the landfill.”

Drop-off locations include: 

1. Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd., Reno 

2. Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno 

3. Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd., Sparks 

4. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 46 – Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd.

5. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 440 – Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street 

6. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 32 – Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd. 

A $5 suggested donation is requested to help cover the cost of the program. 

Source: KTMB

ThisIsReno
