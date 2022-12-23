SUBSCRIBE
Friday, December 23, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
TRENDING
Friday, December 23, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022
Subscribe
Home > Featured > Free Christmas Tree recycling available through Jan. 10 
FeaturedNews

Free Christmas Tree recycling available through Jan. 10 

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno Published: Last Updated on
Mark Wilson drags a tree for recycling at KTMB's annual event on Jan. 7, 2020. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program is open starting the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, through Jan. 10, 2023. 

This year KTMB will also be recycling non-working Christmas lights at three staffed locations.

There are six community drop-off locations. Trees must be free of lights, ornaments, flocking, tinsel and wreaths.

KTMB is collaborating with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to include additional drop-off locations in the outlying communities of Lemmon Valley, Washoe Valley and Spanish Springs.

Drop-off locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 

  • Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd., also accepting non-working Christmas lights
  • Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia St., also accepting non-working Christmas lights
  • Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd., also accepting non-working Christmas lights
  • Truckee Meadows Fire Station: Spanish Springs at 500 Rockwell Blvd. (unmanned drop-off location)
  • Truckee Meadows Fire Station: Lemmon Valley at 130 Nectar St. (unmanned drop-off location)
  • Truckee Meadows Fire Station: Washoe Valley at 1240 East Lake Blvd. (unmanned drop-off location)
  • The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is hosting a non-staffed drop-off location at the Community Garden located off Hollywood Road.

A $5 donation is suggested to help cover program costs.

Volunteers are still needed to help at the Bartley Ranch, Reno Sports Complex, and Shadow Mountain locations. Sign up at ktmb.org/volunteer.

Source: KTMB

Never miss a story

Get independent Reno news headlines in your inbox five days a week.

Email field is required to subscribe.