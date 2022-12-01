KTMB looking for tree recycling volunteers

The annual Christmas tree recycling program hosted by Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is in need of volunteers for the post-holiday service. Volunteers are needed to staff three tree recycling drop-off locations from Dec. 26 through Jan. 10, 2023.

Drop-off locations to be staffed by volunteers are at Bartley Ranch Regional Park, Reno Sports Complex and Shadow Mountain Sports Complex in Sparks. Each location will have volunteer shifts from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

“KTMB has been hosting Christmas tree recycling for 28 years, and every year it provides an essential service to the community by giving residents a responsible way to dispose of their Christmas trees,” KTMB’s Marina McCreary said. “The success of this program every year is thanks to the wonderful volunteers who come out to help; it is a really fun and festive way to volunteer around the holidays.”

Volunteers can sign up for shifts at ktmb.org/volunteer.

Residents can plan to drop off their Christmas tree for recycling on these same dates. Trees must be free of ornaments, flocking and tinsel. In addition to the three volunteer-run locations, there are three unmanned drop-off locations:

Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd., Reno Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd., Sparks Truckee Meadows Fire Station – Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd. (unmanned drop-off location) Truckee Meadows Fire Station – Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street (unmanned drop-off location) Truckee Meadows Fire Station – Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd. (unmanned drop-off location)

KTMB’s Christmas tree recycling program each year has diverted more than 10,000 trees from the landfill and turned them into mulch for community beautification projects.

