County, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful offering tree limb drop off locations after recent storms

Washoe County and Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful are collaborating to accept tree limbs and green debris from the recent storms.

Residents who have broken tree limbs and downed trees can bring them to any of the following sites for recycling. Limbs should be no more than 6 inches in diameter.

Limb drop-off sites:

Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno

Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno

Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks

Truckee Meadows Fire Station locations will be open for drop-off January 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on January 8 from 9 a.m. to noon:

Truckee Meadows Fire Station – Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street

Truckee Meadows Fire Station 30 (Bowers) — 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley

Truckee Meadows Fire Protect District Headquarters — 3663 Barron Way, Reno. The entrance and exit will be one-way, with limbs dropped off in the south parking lot facing the street.

KTMB Christmas Tree recycling locations are also open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through January 10 and the weekend of January 14 and 15.

Source: Washoe County.