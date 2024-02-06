33.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsHousing & HomelessnessNews

Vigil scheduled to honor the 135 people without shelter who died in the Reno area last year

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Local clergy gathered with the community at City Plaza in remembrance of people who died homeless during a vigil Feb. 23, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
Local clergy gathered with the community at City Plaza in remembrance of people who died homeless during a vigil Feb. 23, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

A now-annual vigil has been scheduled to honor the lives of the 135 people who died last year and were living without a fixed, permanent address. The event is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at downtown’s City Plaza next to the “Believe” sculpture. It begins at 5:30 p.m.

“Please join us for a candlelight vigil remembering those in our community who silently left this world while having no safe and reliable housing,” a flier for the event states. Past vigils have had community members read the names of each individual who died.

Father Chuck Durante of St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral is helping to organize the multi-faith effort with the Nevada Interfaith Association. 

The event comes as the number of those living without homes who died continues to rise. First reported by This Is Reno, the deaths have consistently increased year over year despite the region putting more money into homeless services. 

The death rate increase also comes as some local officials have been promoting false figures claiming the region has reduced homelessness by as much as 50%. This Is Reno published a fact-checking article demonstrating that those numbers were based on a narrow timeline and, overall, the area has seen an increase in homelessness in the past decade.

Deaths among the unsheltered continue to rise. This Is Reno has been tracking and reporting the deaths since 2016. County officials this year attributed the rise in homeless deaths to increased fentanyl overdoses and population growth.

“Each person is sacred,” the interfaith association’s flier notes. “Every life holds value.”

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR and sits on the boards of the Nevada Press Association and Nevada Open Government Coalition.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC