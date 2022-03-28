Space, dinosaurs, compost, oh my! Five events to check out

Have we mentioned how great it feels to scroll through the This Is Reno event calendar and see dozens of events ranging from classes and exhibits to live music and more? Yeah, it’s back baby.

This week’s event picks have no clear theme aside from this: get out of the house and enjoy. There’s much more to check out, but here are a few things on tap:

Rawr. Travel back to the Jurassic period with the cast of Good Luck Macbeth’s “The Land Before Dinosaur Park,” for the “epic sci-fi you know and love with a few hilarious twists and creative liberties.” The production is a mix of “DINO-mite” movies parodied on stage. Catch performances through April 9. Details here. Fleischmann Planetarium has a new-to-us monthly event dubbed Science & Imagination First Friday combining a live musician with a special full-dome program. This month’s event features “Bella Gaia” which translates to beautiful Earth, set to original music by Kenji Williams and performed by award-winning violinist Jessica Escobar. Based on the name-dropping in the release, it’s a good bet the performance will be rich at the No Foolin’ Extravaganza at The Elbow Room in Sparks on April 1. The show brings together Eric McFadden, Kate Vargas, Joel Ackerson, Josiah Knight and Kat Heart. Music Connection said of McFadden, “Far more than an extraordinary guitarist, Eric McFadden is, to put it bluntly, an experience…an awesome performance for those who respect dynamic originality.” Details here. The crew at Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is teaming up with Full Circle Compost for a workshop on composting in its “Food for Thought” series. The two-hour session will explore ways to prevent food waste, cover composting basics and help participants rewrite “the Farm to Fork to Landfill” narrative. The Reno Rodeo Foundation is hosting a fundraiser for its Legacy Fund and Moms on the Run called Boot Scootin’ Boogie. The event includes food trucks, a battle of the bands, games, bull riding and dancing. Get details.

