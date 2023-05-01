65.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsFeatured

More than 800 volunteers help with community cleanup

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful's community cleanup. Image: KTMB. Used with permission.
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful's community cleanup. Image: KTMB. Used with permission.

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful this weekend had 806 volunteers participate in the nonprofit’s community clean-up. They cleaned-up nearly 85,000 lbs. of trash and removed 33,000 lbs. of green waste and invasive weeds.

Volunteers worked at 26 sites throughout the community removing invasive weeds, picking up trash, cleaning up illegally dumped items and spreading mulch in local parks.

Volunteers planted 70 trees and more than 1,600 plants to promote our region’s natural ecology. 

Collected trash included tires, yard waste, appliances, shot-up televisions, furniture and an abandoned RV. 

Ensuring these potentially hazardous items get disposed of properly not only creates a more beautiful community but a safer and healthier one as well, KTMB’s clean-ups manager said.

“I’m always amazed at the level of community support we receive for these large-scale cleanup events. It’s encouraging to see how many people truly care about stewarding Nevada’s public lands and making a difference in our community,” Marina McCreary said. 

Source: KTMB

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Piñon expands operations into South Reno

Food & Drink 0
With their third location, Piñon appears to have struck gold again.

Nevada governor’s support for ambitious bills is uncertain

Government 0
At the end of a hearing for a bill that would further expand coverage for gender-affirming medical care, transgender rights advocate Brooke Maylath shifted her focus from the majority-Democratic senators before her to the Republican governor who likely will decide the bill's fate.

Photos: GLM’s ‘Men On Boats’ takes a different look at history 

Arts & Entertainment 0
Good Luck MacBeth’s production of "Men on Boats" showcases a diverse cast reenacting the 1869 exploration of the Grand Canyon by John Wesley Powell and his team of adventurers.

Popular

State investigating Willow Springs after suicide

Government 0
Willow Springs, a youth residential treatment facility on Edison Way, is again being investigated by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Sparks council approves hiring law firm to defend firefighter who injured woman feeding cats (video)

Courts & Crime 0
Sparks firefighter Timothy Egan was sued last month after an incident in December that left an older woman suffering a brain injury, according to court documents.

County: Data show continued increase in homelessness

Government 0
County data of people experiencing homelessness shows homelessness has been on the rise since May 2021 when the Nevada Cares Campus opened.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC