More than 800 volunteers help with community cleanup

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful this weekend had 806 volunteers participate in the nonprofit’s community clean-up. They cleaned-up nearly 85,000 lbs. of trash and removed 33,000 lbs. of green waste and invasive weeds.

Volunteers worked at 26 sites throughout the community removing invasive weeds, picking up trash, cleaning up illegally dumped items and spreading mulch in local parks.

Volunteers planted 70 trees and more than 1,600 plants to promote our region’s natural ecology.

Collected trash included tires, yard waste, appliances, shot-up televisions, furniture and an abandoned RV.

Ensuring these potentially hazardous items get disposed of properly not only creates a more beautiful community but a safer and healthier one as well, KTMB’s clean-ups manager said.

“I’m always amazed at the level of community support we receive for these large-scale cleanup events. It’s encouraging to see how many people truly care about stewarding Nevada’s public lands and making a difference in our community,” Marina McCreary said.

Source: KTMB