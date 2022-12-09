PHOTOS: Even the sagebrush has lights at Washoe Lake State Park

For four nights this month Washoe Lake State Park is lit up to celebrate the holiday season and entertain families with a driving lights experience outside of the city. The Washoe Lake Trail of Lights opened Thursday and continues through Sunday, Dec. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. each night.

On Thursday a line of headlights snaked along the road at the south end of Washoe Valley with drivers waiting to turn into the park. The mood was very festive and cars were bumper to bumper the entire way through the route.

Driving into the park, you pass the gate and pay the $5 fee per car (or $10 for out of state vehicles), and continue driving the entirety of the park at a slow and steady pace. Set the radio to Christmas music on 87.8 FM to get into the spirit.

Going through the loop takes about 40 minutes to see the sights of various Christmas classics – from Charlie Brown’s Christmas to the Minions from Despicable Me. Some displays have lights all over the trees and sagebrush, and tunnels of lights for the cars.

With a few people waiting next to the displays handing out candy canes, the atmosphere was incredibly festive.