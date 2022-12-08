Downtown Reno gets that holiday feeling (photos)

When you drive downtown to City Plaza in the heart of Reno it’s clear the holiday season has officially begun. With the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, the holiday spirit can be felt everywhere you look.

Lights around the city and on many people’s houses have already been lit since Thanksgiving to spread the holiday cheer. Wednesday night was the city of Reno’s turn to decorate for the season.

More than 200 people came out to watch dancing, listen to music and have crepes and coffee for the city’s annual lighting of the tree ceremony. People of all ages could be seen enjoying themselves, many families with their kids and some people even brought their dogs.

Emcee Connie Wray introduced a dancing performance by the Eldorado’s holiday dancers, who wore Santa-themed costumes and performed choreography to multiple Christmas songs. There were four singers on stage while about 15 dancers wooed the crowd.

After the dancers left to perform their show at the Eldorado, the crowd welcomed Khalilah Cage and Kat Heart, both local performers, to sing. They sang a few songs with a live band and set a lively and jubilant tone for the lighting ceremony.

For the actual lighting of the tree, the Vice Mayor Devon Reese thanked the crowd for attending and at 5:45 p.m. turned off all the lights in the plaza and switched on the tree.

Once the tree was lit, many people started making their way out of the plaza but many stayed to enjoy the coffee by La Victoria Coffee Truck and crepes by Oliver’s Organic French Crepes.