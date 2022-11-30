Reno is ready to glow

A new light show competition hits the Biggest Little City

By Nora Heston Tarte

Jaime Chapman, the owner of Pineapple Pedicabs, has been on a mission to make Reno even brighter since relocating to northern Nevada in 2019.

Her newest brainchild, Let It Glow Reno, is a business vs. business light competition that pits commercial Reno neighborhoods against each other to see who can create the best light displays.

“I wanted to have a light show, light event, and December made sense,” she said of the idea.

The competing neighborhoods include Midtown, downtown, the Brewery District, Riverwalk and Wells Avenue.

“We have over 100 businesses that are signed up so far,” Chapman said. More than 30 of those businesses are on Wells Avenue alone. The lights at Piñon Bottle Co. enclose the patio. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

Chapman said she saw a need for this innovative competition after noticing a lack of lights in many of Reno’s busier areas. For a town known for its neon lights, there just wasn’t enough sparkle.

The lights are already up and will be through Jan. 9. However, Chapman added, there really isn’t a specific end date to how long businesses can keep their decorations up. There’s simply an end to the competition.

In addition to stringing lights and other holiday décor, each competing neighborhood will also host its own launch party. The parties kick off with Midtown’s Dec. 1 tree lighting and continue with parties in each district through Dec. 17 when the Riverwalk hosts its ugly sweater wine walk. Each event will have access to an oversized LiteBrite for guests to play with, made by Chapman herself.

The Basement is even getting in on the fun with a holiday spectacle of its own for the shops in its underground space.

While a panel of judges will choose most of the winners – and gift large, gaudy trophies and silly prizes to the top dog in each category – the community is invited to get in on the fun, too, by casting their votes for a favorite piece of décor. The winning individual business will get a special people’s choice prize. Holiday lights draped across Junkee Clothing Exchange as part of Midtown’s Let It Glow entries. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

“They take a picture of their favorite light piece or glow show and upload it to social [media],” Chapman said, adding every entry needs to have the #letitglowreno hashtag to be counted.

The first round of voting will end on Dec. 17. From Dec. 18-28, voting on the finalists will once again welcome spectators to get in on the action to choose the ultimate winner, and on Dec. 29 Let It Glow will host an award party.

Dec. 17 will also be Reno Bike Night, a group bike ride that treks through the participating neighborhoods.

If you’re looking for participating businesses, you’re in luck. YelpReno made a map and uploaded it to its website as well as Let It Glow website.

Chapman’s Pineapple Pedicabs will also have copies of the map available and will be hosting rides throughout the month focused on the competing lighted neighborhoods.

Dubbed “Twinkle Tours” each one will traverse part of the aforementioned map, visiting 1-2 neighborhoods per ride. The rides will change each week so guests can go again and again in their private pedicab or on a brew bike for groups of up to 30. The cost is $85 per couple. Part of the Let It Glow business light display in Reno’s Brewery District. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

The first tour will begin at RED (Reno Entertainment District) and take advantage of its light display, including a free walk-through.

The tours include a 45-minute ride in a lighted pedicab with a personal tour guide. Chapman is working on getting a hot chocolate vendor for the rides, as well.

For more information and a full line up of events, visit letitglowreno.com.

Business Briefs

Reno-based National Judicial College receives grant to assist Nevada tribes. The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety granted $37,000 to the National Judicial College. The college will use the funds to continue outreach to Nevada’s tribal courts that routinely handle impaired-driving cases and to work with tribal law enforcement agencies to promote participation in the NDPS’ traffic safety programs. Part of this work includes judicial education and training, impaired driving data collection and intergovernmental cooperation. Former longtime tribal judge Jan Morris, director of the NJC’s National Tribal Judicial Center, will direct outreach to the tribes and serve as a liaison, providing tribal perspectives on the programs.

New agreement provides for 4-H Camp & Learning Center in southern Nevada. A 72-acre property was purchased this week to house the new 4-H Camp & Learning Center, planned to house activities similar to the state 4-H Camp located at Lake Tahoe. The facility is located in Alamo, a community in Lincoln County about 100 miles north of Las Vegas. The site includes a variety of recreational amenities and the property can accommodate more than 200 guests.

DRI, UNR researchers partner to track storms. Researchers from DRI, and the University of Nevada, Reno are partnering with community observers to track winter storm activity across the country through a project called Mountain Rain or Snow. The project has been so successful at collecting data that demonstrates regional variation in the rain-snow threshold that NASA’s Citizen Science for Earth Systems Program is funding an additional three years. The project began in 2019 and expanded last year to include mountain regions across the country. Last winter, more than 1,100 people submitted real-time reports of rain, snow or mixed precipitation.

UNR, DRI faculty and staff can ride RTC buses free. The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County this week welcomed DRI to its ED-Pass Program. All DRI faculty, staff and students who work on DRI’s Reno campus now can ride any of the RTC’s fixed-route or FlexRIDE transit services for free with a DRI ID card. The service is already available to UNR and TMCC. “RTC is honored to help DRI faculty, staff, and student workers get to and from campus, and anywhere else they need to go,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.