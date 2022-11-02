Businesses invited to join Let It Glow holiday lights competition

It’s safe to say that this holiday season Pineapple Pedicabs founder Jaime Chapman wants to be blinded by the lights. This month she is rallying businesses in several of Reno’s core districts to “Let It Glow,” literally, by stringing up holiday lights and participating in a spirited holiday decorating competition.

Chapman said her goal with the event is to help drive shoppers into downtown and “shed light on the myriad local businesses” in the area. Her company, of course, will be escorting shoppers from district to district via pedicab.

“We’re offering fur-lined seats and blankets on our pineapple pedicabs to bring visitors from point to point so everyone can park their car once, enjoy the lightshow and get into the holiday spirit while supporting the local merchants,” she said. “Everyone’s excited to celebrate this year and shed the indoor vibes. We’re here to help make sure we can come together as one community to kick off the holiday season.”

“Let it Glow, Reno is also encouraging artists and local brands to partner with a business to truly unite the community,” Chapman added.

Let It Glow is planned for businesses in Midtown, downtown, the Riverwalk District, Brewery District and Wells Avenue.

In December each district will also have a district-wide party. Those events include the Midtown tree lighting on Dec.1, the Wells Avenue District party on Dec. 3, downtown’s “A Night with Santa” on Dec. 15 and an ugly sweater wine walk in the Riverwalk District Dec. 17.

In addition to spreading holiday spirit and potentially attracting more holiday shoppers during the event, Chapman said there are prizes to be won as well. Award categories include best district, best of Reno, most creative, most Griswold and best of show. Finalists will be selected by Dec. 17 and winners will be announced Dec. 29.

Businesses interested in participating can register until Nov. 15 at LetItGlowReno.com.