Toxic algal bloom suspected at Washoe Lake

Algal bloom at Washoe Lake.
Algal bloom at Washoe Lake. Image: Nevada State Parks.

Scientists sampling water at Washoe Lake State Park have identified a potentially harmful algal bloom along the lake’s shoreline. 

Park visitors are advised to avoid swimming, wading, jet-skiing or water skiing in water containing algal blooms. Children and pets should away from the water.

Exposure to toxic algae can occur by touching, swallowing or inhaling affected water. Such exposure can lead to mild to serious health issues, officials said. Children and pets are especially at risk. 

Algal blooms regularly occur in the Reno-area water bodies. Virginia Lake was impacted in 2022, and an algal bloom was found at Paradise Park in 2021.

Algal blooms can last for weeks, and toxins can last for days after the bloom dissipates. Fish can collect algal toxins in their bodies, but fish in Nevada likely have lower levels because blooms are irregular. 

“If you decide to eat a fish you catch during a bloom, wash it carefully with clean water and only eat the fillets,” officials said. “Throw skin and internal organs in the trash, which may have higher levels of algal toxins.”  

Source: Nevada State Parks

