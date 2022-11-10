Dickson Commercial Group announces Panattoni Development’s addition to Spanish Springs Business Center (sponsored)

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce the development of 420 Ingenuity Ave. by Panattoni Development Company, a 195,000± square foot Class A industrial building in northern Nevada’s Spanish Springs Business Center with planned delivery in Q4 2023.

The project will feature a combination of light industrial flex space, with smaller units divisible to 9,000 square feet, and larger mid-bulk industrial space with unit sizes ranging from 31,500 – 141,000 square feet. Each suite will include a build-to-suit office showroom, dock high and grade level door access, 30′ clear height, 50’X50’ column spacing with 60′ speed bays, skylights and motion sensor LED lighting.

Spanish Springs Business Center is a 594-acre master-planned business park with many pre-approved industrial uses. Additionally, Spanish Springs is the fastest growing residential submarket in northern Nevada, with more than 3,000 residential units under construction, making for a well-positioned project for businesses looking to service the surrounding communities along with excellent access to labor pools and amenities.

Scheduled to break ground in the Fall of 2022, Alston Construction will lead the project as the general contractor. DCG’s Industrial Team, Joel Fountain, SIOR, Nick Knecht, CCIM and Baker Krukow, will represent Panattoni Development on all leasing activity.

Founded in 1986, Panattoni Development Company operates from 48 offices in the United States, Canada and Europe. Since its inception, they have developed more than 550 million square feet of space, including more than 211 million square feet of build-to-suit projects. For more information, visit Panattoni.com.

For more information on DCG, visit the website.

