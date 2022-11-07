Bus transit free for riders two days this week

Bus riders will get free transportation on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for Election Day, according to officials at the Regional Transportation Commission. RTC will also be offering free transit rides on Friday in recognition of Veterans Day.

On Election Day the free service is offered in partnership with the Washoe County Registrar of Voters.

“Access to the election process should not be a barrier for anyone choosing to vote in person. Using public transportation to reach the polls is an opportunity open to everyone in our community,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.

Transit riders can find a vote location here, then use the RTC’s trip planner at https://www.rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation/ to choose the right route to use. Voters can use any voting location within the county on Election Day, regardless of which precinct they are registered.

On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, RTC will be operating buses on a Sunday-level schedule. The RTC Regional Connector that travels to and from Carson City will not be in service.

For more information on bus schedules and fares visit https://www.rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation/.

Source: RTC