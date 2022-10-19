Carson City Symphony opens 39th season with “Faraway Tales” Concert Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (sponsored)

The Carson City Symphony, conducted by Music Director David Bugli and Concertmaster Brian Fox, will open its 39th season on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., with “Faraway Tales” at the Carson City Community Center’s Bob Boldrick Theater, 851 E. William Street in Carson City. The concert features two soloists, saxophonist Jessica Dodge-Overstreet and flutist Michelle Powers.

Jessica Dodge-Overstreet will play Tableaux de Provence by Paule Maurice with the orchestra. Michelle Powers will play Il Pastore Svizzero (The Swiss Shepherd) by Pietro Morlacchi with string orchestra. The Symphony also will play William Tell Overture by Gioachino Rossini, Tatarian Dances by Elena Roussanova Lucas, The Iliad by Robert W. Smith, and Slavonic Dance No. 1 by Antonín Dvořák.

Tickets are $18 general admission; $15 for seniors, students, and Symphony Association members; and free for youth age 18 and under. Tickets are on sale online at CCSymphony.com or at the door. Carson City COVID guidelines will be observed. “Flex” tickets at discounted prices are available from the Symphony at 775-883-4154.

Pre-show entertainment by members of the Carson Middle School Advanced Orchestra with Dr. Brian Fox begins at 3:00 p.m. in the lobby. A Meet-the-Soloist concert preview with Jessica Dodge-Overstreet and Michelle Powers begins at 3:15 p.m. in the Bob Crowell Board Room.

Carson City Symphony is a community orchestra of about 60 players who perform music from the 15th to the 21st centuries. The 2022-23 concert season is supported with public funding through the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Carson City Cultural Commission, and by private donations.

For information, see CCSymphony.com or call (775) 883-4154.

