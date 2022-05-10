Carson Chamber Singers concerts in Reno, May 14 and Carson City, May 15 (sponsored)

Carson Chamber Singers, a 50-member chorus directed by Richard Hutton, presents “Be Staid…a choral reflection for our time” on Saturday, May 14, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral (310 W. 2nd Street, Reno) and on Sunday, May 15, at 4:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (200 N. Division Street, Carson City).

The concerts feature Randall Thompson’s Frostiana and John Rutter’s Requiem, accompanied by an instrumental ensemble. Two smaller works by these composers are also programmed: Thompson’s The Last Words of David and Rutter’s A Ukrainian Prayer. Hutton said, “I chose two composers whose work is among the most performed of 20th century choral literature, eager to revisit these cherished pieces, which many of our choristers know well and love.”

General admission tickets are $15; discounted tickets for seniors (age 62 plus), students, and members of the Carson City Symphony Association are $12. Youth ages 18 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available online at CCSymphony.com, on Facebook.com/CarsonCitySymphony, and at the door.

Founded in 1985 as a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association, the Carson Chamber Singers have sung at several venues in northern Nevada and in California as far west as Sacramento. They sang for the 99th National American Legion Convention in Reno in 2017, have sung with the Reno Philharmonic, and perform regularly with the Carson City Symphony, most recently in December at the Holiday Treat concert.

Open to singers high-school age and above, the Carson Chamber Singers generally perform in five concerts each year. Participation is free. For information about joining the choral group, call the Symphony Association at 775-883-4154, or see CCSymphony.com/ccsingers.htm. Concerts are supported in part by public funds through a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by private donations.