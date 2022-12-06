Carson City Symphony and Carson Chamber Singers present The 39th Annual “Holiday Treat” Concert (sponsored)

Sunday, December 11, 2022 – 4:00 p.m.

It’s a Holiday Treat for all – a feast of seasonal and holiday entertainment in many styles! The Annual Holiday Treat Concert will return this year on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William Street. The Carson City Symphony, conducted by Music Director David Bugli, will be joined by the Carson Chamber Singers, conducted by Choral Director Richard “Ricky” Hutton.

The combined symphony and chorus will open the concert with Leroy Anderson’s familiar A Christmas Festival. A special treat is the premiere of Dale Trumbore’s Magnificat, which was commissioned for this concert by the Carson Chamber Singers and the Carson City Symphony Association.

Tickets are $18 general admission; $15 for seniors, students, and Symphony Association members; and free for youth age 18 and under. Tickets are on sale online at CCSymphony.com or at the door. Blood donors at Vitalant’s Carson City Donor Center from December 3 through December 10 may receive a complimentary ticket to the concert.

Joyful Noise Carson Children’s Choir will entertain concert-goers at 3:00 p.m. in the lobby. Director Michelle Powers will lead the singers, ages five to ten, in Christmas songs.

A concert preview led by David Bugli, with Ms. Trumbore and Ricky Hutton, will begin at 3:15 p.m. in the Bob Crowell Board Room. Also in the Board room, Capital City Arts Initiative’s exhibition of Ubon Edmond’s paintings From the Heart is on display. It is a colorful look at her world, both real and imaginary.

Carson City Symphony is a community orchestra of about 55 players who perform music from the 15th to the 21st centuries in six concerts each year. The Carson Chamber Singers, about 40 choristers, perform three or more concerts with the Symphony and two independent concert programs each year.

The 2022-23 concert season is supported with public funding through the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Carson City Cultural Commission, Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, and by private donations.

For information, see CCSymphony.com or call (775) 883-4154.

