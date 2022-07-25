Carson Chamber Singers to kick off 38th season (sponsored)

The Carson Chamber Singers, a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association, will kick off their 38th season on Tuesday, August 2, from 5:00 to 6:45 p.m. at the LDS church, 411 N Saliman Road in Carson City. A social gathering at 7:00 p.m. at Great Basin Brewing Co. in Carson City will follow.

Director Ricky Hutton will hold a group vocal technique session, introduce repertoire, and lead some fun activities. All singers who are interested in singing with Carson Chamber Singers this season are required to attend. If unavailable on August 2, they may schedule a vocal hearing (a mini-voice lesson) with the Director before the first rehearsal.

Rehearsals for the fall concert will be on Tuesdays, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., at the LDS Church beginning August 9. The first concert, “Changing the Landscape: 10 Choral Works by Women Composers,” will be on Sunday, October 2, at 4:00 p.m.

Founded in 1985 as a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association, the Carson Chamber Singers have sung at several venues in northern Nevada and in California. They have sung with the Reno Philharmonic and perform regularly with the Carson City Symphony.

Carson Chamber Singers is open to singers high-school age and above. For more information, registration, and rehearsal schedule, see http://ccsymphony.com or call the Director at 219-218-5634.

Carson Chamber Singers is supported in part by public funds through a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by private donations.

