Carson City Symphony’s Youth Strings will present a free concert, “Old Friends, New Friends,” (sponsored)

Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St., Carson City

The concert was programmed by Carson City Symphony’s Education Director, Sue Jesch, and is conducted by strings instructors Suzanne McGarraugh and Rachel Smith. It features about 44 students, including beginning violinists in their first performance, cello students, and three string ensembles: Allegro, level one; Vivace, intermediate; and STRAZZ, advanced. Jesch said, “Students will perform well known tunes, sharing them with old friends and new friends alike.”

Symphony Youth Strings is an after-school, tuition-free educational program of the Carson City Symphony Association. It includes students in grades 2 to 12 from Carson City and surrounding areas, including public-, private-, and home-schooled students.

Symphony Youth Strings was founded in 2005 by the Carson City Symphony Association. It is supported in part by private donations and by grants from the Nevada Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts, and the Carson City Cultural Commission. For more information, call Sue Jesch at 775-450-5584.

