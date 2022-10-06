National Arts and Humanities Month, October 2022 (sponsored)

Carson City Symphony Association celebrates the Arts and Humanities

Carson City Symphony Association, beginning its 39th season, joins thousands of arts organizations and communities across the nation to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month throughout October. The Association plans two special concerts in Carson City this month: Carson Chamber Singers’ Changing the Landscape on Friday, October 7, and Carson City Symphony’s Faraway Tales on Sunday, October 23.

Changing the Landscape is an informative and entertaining program of ten choral works by women composers from 15th century Renaissance to 21st century living composers. Richard Hutton will direct the 50-member Carson Chamber Singers in this concert on Friday, October 7, at 7:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Division Street.

Faraway Tales features two soloists, saxophonist Jessica Dodge-Overstreet and flutist Michelle Powers, and also includes works by two women composers. Conductor and Music Director David Bugli and Concertmaster Brian Fox will direct the Symphony in this concert on Sunday, October 23, at 4:00 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center’s Bob Boldrick Theater, 851 E. William Street. Lobby entertainment by a string ensemble from Carson Middle School will begin at 3:00 p.m., and a concert preview will be at 3:15 p.m.

General admission tickets to either concert are $18. Discount tickets for seniors (age 62 plus), students, and members of the Carson City Symphony Association are $15. Youth ages 18 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available online at CCSymphony.com, on Facebook.com/CarsonCitySymphony, and at the door.

“National Arts and Humanities Month is an opportunity to enjoy a little more art for yourself and to recognize and celebrate its positive impact. I hope that everyone will take part to celebrate and recognize the creative and cultural value of the arts and humanities in our communities,” said Nolen V. Bivens, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts. More information about National Arts and Humanities Month is available at www.AmericansForTheArts.org/nahm.

Carson City Symphony Association’s 2022-23 concert season is supported with public funding through the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by private donations.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.