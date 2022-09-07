RTC route changes to begin Saturday

Changes to local bus routes and service hours approved in July will take effect this weekend. Regional Transportation Commission officials said the updated services begin Saturday, Sept. 10.

Among the changes are improving access to new facilities including the new Hug High School and Spanish Springs Winco, improving connection between Truckee Meadows Community College and downtown, and streamlining routes.

RTC officials said the route changes will improve on-time service, improve community connectivity and reduce travel times.

Changes to RTC service starting Sept. 10 include:

New schedule for Route 2.

Discontinuing routes 2s, 3CC and 19, all of which haven’t run since January. Route 3CC was a loop route, with another route (3CL) operating in the opposite direction. It will be renamed to route 3 and have a new schedule.

Route 5 has a new schedule to add a stop near the new Hug High School and provide access from Sun Valley to the school, and will also include access to the Winco on Northtowne Lane.

Route 9 will be straightened out on its path along Virginia Street from Centennial Plaza station to Meadowood Mall, and on the north end of the route will include a stop at the Second Street Walmart. It will no longer loop around Renown.

Route 13’s service will extend to the Social Security Service Administration building, and will serve Mill Street instead of Fourth Street. Midday Sunday service will also be added.

Route 15 will speed the connection between Truckee Meadows Community College and downtown.

Route 19 is permanently ended.

FlexRIDE service will be expanded to offer travel for the new Spanish Springs Winco and, starting Aug. 20, between TMCC and the North Valleys.

The Taxi Bucks program will be expanded so when users – limited to those over age 60, veterans and those who are disabled – put in $15 they’ll get $75 in taxi fare, versus $60 under the old plan.

Consistent reservation hours for RTC ACCESS are set from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

RTC officials said timetables for all routes will continue to be adjusted to improve travel times and on-time service.

Source: RTC