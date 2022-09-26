Portion of Peckham Lane closed this week

Peckham Lane from South Virginia Street to Baker Lane will be closed this week to make improvements to the roadway, sidewalks and traffic signal.

Regional Transportation officials said access to the parking lots for Atlantis casino and the Reno Town Mall will be available. Other traffic will be re-routed to Moana Lane or Redfield Parkway.

This week’s closure is just part of the $2.6 million project, and all construction is planned for completion later this fall.

Holcomb Avenue community meeting

RTC officials are holding a community meeting Monday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Innevation Center at 450 Sinclair Street. The community can ask questions and learn more about a rehabilitation project on Holcomb Avenue from Burns Street to Liberty Street.

The project, which is planned to begin in spring of 2023, will include updating the asphalt roadways, replacing some concrete areas and upgrading pedestrian ramps to be ADA-compliant, and reconfiguring the intersection at Holcomb Avenue and Sinclair Street.

The city is also proposing changing how the lanes are striped to allow for extra buffer for bike lanes.

More information is at rtcwashoe.com.