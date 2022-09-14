‘Marathon paving project’ returns to Sparks Boulevard this weekend

The second weekend of a “marathon paving project” along Sparks Boulevard near Interstate 80 begins Friday at 8 p.m. and continues through Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. The paving will result in several closures in the area and detours.

The work is part of a multi-phase project to add roadway capacity in the area by creating three lanes in each direction from Lincoln Way to Greg Street.

This weekend’s closure will shut down the Sparks Boulevard southbound from Lincoln Way to Greg Street and northbound from Greg Street to the I-80 westbound off-ramp. The eastbound I-80 off-ramp will be closed, and those who need to exit will be routed to Vista Boulevard.

Portions of Sparks Boulevard and two I-80 ramps will be closed Sept. 16-19, 2022 for a major paving project. Image: RTC

Regional Transportation Commission officials said detour signs will be placed throughout the area to direct drivers.

Pedestrian traffic will not be allowed through the project area, but RTC will offer free FlexRIDE transit service between Legends mall and Greg Street on weekdays from 5:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. and weekends from 6 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. To book a ride, download the free RTC Washoe FlexRIDE app, or call (775) 335-0035. This service will be available through December 31, 2022.

RTC has set up temporary shade structures, benches and signage for the FlexRIDE service at both ends of the project:

North location: In front of Chase Bank at Legends

South location: On the northwest corner of the Sparks/Greg Street intersection (across from Arnold Machinery)

Source: RTC