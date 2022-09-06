Five events to check out: Boots, balloons and books

It feels like this week’s event lineup is a breath of fresh air that’s beckoning us toward fall: cozy books, cool mornings and the harvest. Key word “feels.” It’s still going to be in the 90s this weekend. So slather on some sunscreen, grab a cold bottle of water and check out these events to enjoy the last weeks of summer.

There are a lot of things to like about Reno, and this is one of them: We Care Wednesdays at the Reno Food Systems Park Farm on Mayberry Drive. Each Wednesday you can join a team of volunteers harvesting veggies for local nonprofits including Eddy House, Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra and Ronald McDonald House, among others. Plus you get to take some home for yourself.

Ever dream of hiking all the way around the Lake Tahoe Rim Trail? Ok, maybe just a part of it. REI Reno hosts a trail talk with local trail experts on the ins and outs of the trail and what to know before lacing up your hiking boots and hitting the dirt. Registration is required, but the event is free. Get details here.

To our northwest Reno friends, watch for balloon landings. The Great Reno Balloon Race is drifting Reno into the weekend with colorful skies and wake up times that require an afternoon nap to recover. The event runs through Sunday.

Even though the International Camel & Ostrich Races have sprinted through 63 years, the event still has two decades to go to beat the Gold Rush as Virginia City’s longest running event. What it lacks in relative longevity, it makes up for in pure ridiculousness: professional and amateur jockeys racing camels, ostriches and zebras. Sounds like a prank, and originally it was. Check it out Friday through Sunday.

Nevada Humanities hosts a crawl of a different sort on Saturday that’s nine hours long and doesn’t require a hangover cure. The free Literary Crawl is like a book reading on steroids with more than 40 readings, panel discussions, book signings, art installations and workshops. It takes place at venues around downtown including Nevada Museum of Art, the Downtown Library, Pignic Pub & Patio and Magpie Coffee.

Bonus: Reno + Sparks Chamber members can learn more about candidates on November’s ballot at a series of forums Thursdays in September and October. If you’re a member, get the schedule here.