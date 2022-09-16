Carson City’s 29th Annual Ghost Walk – in the light of day (sponsored)

Ghost Club: One day only on Saturday, October 22, 2022

Though a spirit led walking tour of Carson City’s historical and haunted west side, this year’s theme explores “Ghost Club” a paranormal investigation and research organization, founded in 1862 and believed to be the oldest such organization in the world.

What happens at Ghost Club, Stays at Ghost Club

Advance ticket link: www.purplepass.com/carsoncityghostwalkghostclub

Carson City’s spooky and intriguing history is explored and theatrically re-lived in our 29th annual all day Carson City Ghost Walk. Guided Tours depart from the corner of Third and Curry Streets starting at 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Each tour lasts approximately two hours long. The Carson City Ghost Walk is a delightfully entertaining and enjoyable way to experience Carson City’s Victorian Era and diverse history. Hear about lingering spirits of the past centuries, haunted and paranormal stories and meet characters and supernatural legends as you tour the historic district . This year’s tour will include inside tours and performances.

Our 120-minute Tour features home tours and characters from Carson City’s past.

Part haunted history and part theatricality, costumes are welcome on the tour. These are both spirit lead, guided walking tours of the downtown district’s west side historic homes and businesses. The tours leave rain or shine. Please arrive at least 10 minutes before the walk begins. There will be photo opportunities, tables, psychics and Ghost Walk merchandise for sale so you may want to get there early.

Tickets:

Ghost Club (120-Minute) – All tickets $20 in advance. $25 on the day of the event. Under 3 years old – Free. Purplepass Tickets can be ordered in advance by mail. Call 775.348.6279. A small fee is charged by the company for online ticketing.

Location:

Tours depart from The McFadden Plaza located behind the St. Charles Hotel (The Fox Brew Pub) on Curry St. in Carson City, Nevada. Free parking available across the street. Tours are approximately one and ½ miles long.

Times:

All tours leave every ½ hour beginning at 10:00 AM and ending at 2:00 PM. Please check in 15 minutes before your tour leaves.

Some of the stops along the tours include:

The Brewery Arts Center – Built in 1874 by the Carson Brewing Company, which produced Tahoe Beer. The building has been transformed into an arts center and will feature a performance by the NV Gunfighters.

The Krebs – Peterson Home – Built in 1914 by Dr. Krebs, who was a noted physician and surgeon. The home was used in the filming of John Wayne’s final movie “The Shootist” in 1976.

The Governor’s Mansion – Built in 1908, The Dickerson’s were the first family to have residence in the home in 1909. The governor’s daughter, June Dickerson, was born in the mansion on September 2, 1909, and is the only child yet born in the mansion. The mansion features Classical Revival and Georgian and Jeffersonian motifs. It is the center of festivities during community trick or treating each year.

The Orion Clemens Home – Built in 1863 by Orion Clemens, who was the first and only secretary of the Nevada Territory. He came west with his brother Samuel Clemens, who became a fledgling newspaperman, whose pen name “Mark Twain” was really “born” in the upper bedroom of this home.

Volunteers & Community

The Carson City Ghost Walk uses the community as volunteers to work the Ghost Walk. If you are interested in getting involved, please contact us at [email protected]. Or 775.348.6279.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.