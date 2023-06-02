69.4 F
Sponsored

Carson City’s Ghost Walking Tours celebrates 30th season with Madame Curry (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Carson City’s rich and intriguing history is celebrated in the Ghost Walking Tours led by Madame Curry–a spirited and historically fictional character named after the widow of Carson City’s founder, Abe Curry–and her Spirit Wranglers. Photo courtesy: Mary Bennett Used with permission.

The opening walk will take place June 10, 2023

Carson City’s Ghost Walking Tours Summer Season 2023 schedule is as follows:

  • The opening walk will take place June 10, 2023.
  • Evening walks on Saturdays depart at 7 p.m. and take place June 10, July 8 and 15, August 19 and 26. Evening flashlight tours are September 9, 16, 23, 30, and October 7.
  • Mark your calendar for the ALL day October Ghost Walk Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Private tours may be available upon request.

Carson City’s rich and intriguing history officially celebrates 30 years as we explore, narrate and theatrically embrace Carson City’s beautiful Victorian founding in these seasonal evening walking tours, led by Madame Curry (a spirited and historically fictional character named after the widow of Carson City’s founder, Abe Curry) and her Spirit Wranglers. These ghostly and witty community spirits lead you through Carson City’s Historic and Haunted West Side highlighting the stories and legends of the Wild West town.

This is officially the 30th season of the Carson City Ghost Walk. The evenings are a delightfully spooky and enjoyable way to experience Carson City’s Victorian Era and diverse history. Hear about lingering spirits of the long ago centuries, haunted and paranormal stories and gossip from the past. This is a spirit lead, guided walking tour of the downtown district’s west side historic homes and businesses. Tours meet at The McFadden Plaza in downtown Carson City.

These scheduled tours leave rain or shine. Please arrive at least 10 minutes before the walk begins. Dress for the weather and for the walk. Bring a light source if we lose daylight.  

Tickets: All tickets $15 in advance with an additional online fee. $20 at the door. Tickets in advance available online at: www.carsoncityghostwalk.com or http://www.purplepass.com/carsoncityghostwalk or by mail. 

Tickets are non-refundable. Tickets may be moved to another tour date if contacted 12 hours in advance. Ticket sales stop at 1 p.m. the day of the event. After that tickets are available at the door for $20. Cash only.

Location: Tours depart from 3rd and Curry Street – The McFadden Plaza on Curry Street adjacent to the St. Charles Hotel (The Fox BrewPub).

Times: ALL tours depart at 7 p.m.

Features: The west side of Carson City was settled in the late 1850’s at the beginning of the largest silver rush in history. It was a time of great prosperity, discovery and excitement as Nevada became the “battle born” state in 1864.  

Some of the outside stops along the tour include:

  • The Bliss Mansion: Built by Duane Bliss is a three story, 8,500 sq ft. mansion that was completed in 1879, built by millionaire Duane L. Bliss, to become his dream home.
  • Ferris Mansion: Home of George Ferris, Jr., inventor of the Ferris Wheel for the Chicago World Columbian Exposition in 1893.
  • The Governor’s Mansion: Is situated on the beautiful Mountain Street, or as Madame Curry calls it: “Celebrity Row”. In 1907, the “Mansion Bill” and neighbor Mrs. T.B. Rickey made this residence possible 40 years after Nevada became a state. There are many spirits linked to this mansion and area. 
  • Rinckel Mansion: Built by the fortune of Mathias Rinckel, a forward-looking meat magnate who struck it rich supplying Gold Rushers and Lake Tahoe lumbermen.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

