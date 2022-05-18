Carson City’s Ghost Walking Tours celebrates 29th season with Madame Curry (sponsored)

Summer season opening walk is June 11, 2022

Carson City’s rich and intriguing history is explored and theatrically re-lived in our seasonal evening walking tours, led by Madame Curry (a spirited and historically fictional character named after the widow of Carson City’s founder, Abe Curry) and her Spirit Wranglers. These ghostly and witty community spirits lead you through Carson City’s historic and haunted West side highlighting the stories and legends of the wild west town.

This is the 29th season of the Carson City Ghost Walk. The evenings are a delightfully spooky and enjoyable way to experience Carson City’s Victorian era and diverse history. Hear about lingering spirits of the long ago centuries, haunted and paranormal stories and gossip from the past. This is a spirit lead, guided walking tour of the downtown district’s west side historic homes and businesses.

The scheduled tours will be conducted in rain or shine. Please arrive at least ten minutes before the walk begins. Dress for the weather and for the walk and bring a flashlight or other light source for after daylight.

Tickets are $15 in advance with an additional online fee or $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at http://www.purplepass.com or by mail. Tickets are non-refundable, but may be rescheduled for another tour date if the office is contacted at least 12 hours in advance.

The tours depart promptly at 7:00 p.m. from 3rd and Curry Streets – The McFadden Plaza on Curry Street adjacent to the St. Charles Hotel (The Fox BrewPub).

The west side of Carson City was settled in the late 1850’s at the beginning of the largest silver rush in history. It was a time of great prosperity, discovery and excitement as Nevada became the “battle born” state in 1864.

Features of the Ghost Tour include:

The Bliss Mansion – Built by millionaire Duane Bliss to become his dream home, the mansion is a three-story, 8,500-square-foot home that was completed in 1879.

Ferris Mansion – Home of George Ferris, Jr., inventor of the Ferris Wheel for the Chicago World Columbian Exposition in 1893.

The Governor’s Mansion – Situated on the beautiful Mountain Street, or as Madame Curry calls it, “Celebrity Row”. In 1907, the “Mansion Bill” and neighbor Mrs. T.B. Rickey made this residence possible 40 years after Nevada became a state. There are many spirits linked to this mansion and area.

Rinckel Mansion – Built by the fortune of Mathias Rinckel, a forward-looking meat magnate who struck it rich supplying Gold Rushers and Lake Tahoe lumbermen.

Please note that general mask courtesy will be observed. If you are feeling under the weather, masks are appreciated. Ticket sales stop at 1:00 p.m. on the day of the event. After that tickets are available at the door for cash only payment of $20 each.

