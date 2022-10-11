Spooky haunts and fall festivities aplenty scheduled this season in Carson City (sponsored)

Happening now through the end of October, Carson City, Nevada shines with many spooky and family-friendly events. Visitors are invited to embrace the fall season and enjoy Harvest Train rides, Carson City Ghost Walks, the Nevada Day Parade, and more.

Harvest Train – Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16

The Nevada State Railroad Museum will host its Harvest Train from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16. Attendees can take a 30-minute steam train ride, purchase pumpkins from a pumpkin patch, enjoy food, and more. Tickets can be purchased at the museum the day of the event and cost $15 for adults, $10 for 12-17 year olds, $5 for kids ages 4-11, and are free for children 3 and under.

Carson City Ghost Walk Tours – Now through Saturday, Oct. 22

Carson City Ghost Walks are a popular way to discover Carson City’s historic and haunted West Side. Tours are led by Madame Curry, the widow of Carson City’s founder Abe Curry and her spirit wranglers. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. A special All-Day October Ghost Walk is available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the ghost walk tour.

Nevada Day Parade, “Carnivál On The Comstock” – Saturday, Oct. 29

Celebrate Nevada’s statehood at the annual Nevada Day Parade in Carson City at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. This year’s theme is “Carnivál On The Comstock.” Beginning at the intersection of William and Carson streets, nearly 200 floats will move along Carson Street. Visitors can also watch hot air balloons launch at 8 a.m., beard contests, and other festivities.

Other October festivities:

Rock and Pinball Exhibition at the Brewery Arts Center: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 23.

BOOnanza trick or treating at Mills Park: 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27

Blinky Man Bike Ride through Carson City: 6:30-11:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27

Annual trick or treating at the Nevada Governor’s Mansion.

In addition to October events, nature puts on a spectacular show of color making Carson City a great place to hike, bike, and enjoy the outdoors this season. Plan your October adventure at visitcarsoncity.com.

