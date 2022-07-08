Three-day closure planned for Veterans Parkway multi-use path

Sections of a five-mile stretch of the multi-use path alongside Veterans Parkway will be closed beginning Monday, July 11 for routine maintenance. Regional Transportation Commission officials said the work, which includes slurry sealing the pavement, will take about three days.

The path, which is used by cyclists and pedestrians, will be closed in sections. Work will begin at the path’s intersection with South Meadows Parkway and continue north to Clean Water Way.

RTC has budgeted $75,000 for the project.

People who travel on the path are recommended to use an alternate route during the paving maintenance work.

