Child care services center opens in Reno

Nevada’s second child care center resource hub opened in Reno last week, connecting child care providers and workers with support and information from one central location. The first Nevada Strong Start Child Care Services Center opened in February in Las Vegas.

The Children’s Cabinet, a Reno-based statewide nonprofit, is a leader of the public-private partnership that launched the center. The program is funded by CARES Act dollars to help expand quality child care in the state.

Child care providers and businesses can use the center to get assistance in licensing and startup costs, connecting parents with services and benefits, and to collaborate with others in the industry.

Gov. Steve Sisolak was in Reno on Thursday for the launch.

“This Center will support families and those working so hard to provide quality child care and early education to our youngest Nevadans,” Gov. Sisolak said. “I am so proud of this collaboration and the work that has been done to support families.”

Improving the number and quality of child care centers in Nevada has been a priority for state and national lawmakers since the pandemic, when many such facilities were shuttered. In January, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was in Reno for a roundtable discussion with child care advocates to learn more about Nevada’s needs.

“We have some systemic changes we need to make to our infrastructure,” Masto said, indicating that child care was an essential part of the nation’s infrastructure.

More information is online at NevadaChildCare.org.

Source: Nevada Governor’s Office