SUBSCRIBE
34.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Login
Subscribe
FeaturedGovernmentPolitics

Former Nevada governor announced as Pritzker fellow

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Governor Steve Sisolak. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno, July 27, 2021.
Governor Steve Sisolak. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno, July 27, 2021.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will join the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics as a Pritzker fellow, where he will lead seminars on leadership based on lessons learned as governor, the university announced Wednesday.

Sisolak, the first Democrat to hold the Nevada’s governor mansion since 1999, lost a tight reelection campaign to Republican Joe Lombardo in November. He was the only Democratic incumbent governor nationwide to lose.

His seminars will focus on the challenges and opportunities he had while leading the western state through the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing climate change and improving public education.

The Pritzker fellowship hosts an array of elected officials, journalists and diplomats each year for what organizations call “deep dives into the most pressing issues of the day.”

Sisolak’s fellowship will run through the spring of 2023.

He worked alongside a Democratic-controlled Legislature that passed universal mail-in ballots, criminal justice reforms in the wake of 2020 protests and increased mining taxes for education funding.

During the pandemic, Sisolak’s administration ordered certain vaccine and mask mandates for state employees and a shutdown of businesses deemed “nonessential” in the early months of the pandemic, including most of the Las Vegas strip. That became central to Republican attacks against him on the campaign trail.

Sisolak has defended his decisions, saying they helped to save lives.

Other 2023 Pritzker fellows include former U.S. Reps. Beto O’Rourke, who lost a bid for Texas governor, and Tim Ryan, who was unsuccessful in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Virginia transit strike may have ripples in northern Nevada

Business 0
Members of Teamsters Local 533 may head to the picket line in the coming days in support of Keolis workers who’ve gone on strike on the other side of the country. 

Trustees approve measures to address teacher shortages, increased workloads

Education 0
In an effort to alleviate employment shortages, trustees approved the hiring of retired district employees for positions deemed critical.

Feds: Snowpack looking good at the start of 2023

Government 0
Federal officials with the Natural Resources Conservation Service said recent storm activity has led to, in some areas, the “greatest snow water amount for this time of year on record.”

Popular

More executives out at Renown

Health 0
Two more high-level executives at Renown Health are no longer with the hospital. Sy Johnson and Thomas Graf are out effective today, Jan. 4.

Patient alleges he was trespassed from Reno dialysis clinic, has to go to Carson for treatment

Health 0
Lee Johnson, 41, had been receiving dialysis about three times a week for more than a year-and-a-half due to his chronic kidney disease. He has been getting his dialysis at Fresenius Kidney Care in Northwest Reno.

Reno Public Market is open for business

Arts & Entertainment 0
The long-awaited opening of Reno Public Market finally came on January 6 when Reno’s first food hall opened to the public, and many of its residents were there for the party.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC