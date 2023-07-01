Kimberly Weingartner selected as recipient of 2023 Dixie May Philanthropy Award (sponsored)

94.5 F
Kimberly Weingartner selected as recipient of 2023 Dixie May Philanthropy Award

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Image: Emily Freitas, The Children's Cabinet. Used with permission.
The Children’s Cabinet is proud to announce the recipient of the 2023 Dixie May Philanthropy Award, Kimberly Weingartner, founder of the Katie Grace Foundation. 

The Children’s Cabinet created the Dixie May Philanthropy Award in 2012 to honor Dixie May, and others like her, who demonstrate a tremendous spirit of community giving to care for children and to ensure their health, well-being, recreation, and education.

Kimberly Weingartner has shown an exemplary effort serving our community’s non-profits through her work at the Katie Grace Foundation. Partnering with several warehouses, the Katie Grace Foundation redistributes brand-new products to local charities who then offer these items to the clients they serve. 

To date, the Katie Grace Foundation has impacted more than 120 non-profit organizations, saved almost 900,000 pounds of items from being dumped in the landfill, and continues to distribute nearly 60 pallets of items every week to local charities. 

Kimberly’s heart for giving back and passion for serving others has made an insurmountable impact on our community, and especially the clients at The Children’s Cabinet, for which the organization is eternally grateful. Her thoughtful donations have given local organizations a valuable resource that allows them to provide new items for their clients they wouldn’t otherwise have access to. “I put a lot of heart into our donations,” Kimberly explains. “I never want anyone to feel less than.”

Kimberly founded the Katie Grace Foundation in honor of her late daughter Katie to create a legacy, carry on her acts of kindness, and share Katie’s kind, loving, selfless, and courageous character with the world she left behind. 

The Children’s Cabinet is honored to be one of the many organizations served by the Katie Grace Foundation and proud to recognize Kimberly and her unwavering efforts to better our community one pallet at a time. 

The 2023 Dixie May Philanthropy Award is set to be presented to Kimberly Weingartner at the 25th Annual Art of Childhood Fundraising Gala, Pop of Silver on Friday, August 18th, at Rancharrah. Tables are available for purchase at artofchildhood.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno.

