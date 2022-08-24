24th annual Art of Childhood fundraising event raises over $700,000 for The Children’s Cabinet (sponsored)

During its annual fundraiser, Art of Childhood, The Children’s Cabinet earned over $700,000 in donations from event.

Hosted August 19 at Rancharrah, Art of Childhood is The Children’s Cabinet’s annual fundraising gala in its 24th year. The funds raised support the organization’s mission to keep children safe and families together, and a special Fund-A-Need appeal directly supported The Cabinet’s free family counseling program.

During the event, two families talked about the family counseling program and the benefit it had on their lives. “I am truly inspired by the generosity of our community and their support of The Children’s Cabinet work,” said Kim Young, CEO of The Children’s Cabinet. “$300,000 was raised through the Fund-A-Need appeal to support our no-cost counseling program. At a time when need has reached critical levels, these funds allow us to continue to provide essential services for families and help fill some of the gap.”

The Cabinet’s family counseling program is open to any family or young adult up to 24 years of age. The Children’s Cabinet is the only non-profit organization in northern Nevada that consistently provides free family counseling services.

The Children’s Cabinet also honored long-time supporter, Sandy Raffealli with the 2022 Dixie May Philanthropy Award. Sandy and her company, Bill Pearce Motors, are generous contributors in the community. The Dixie May Award was established in 2012 to honor Dixie May, and others like her, who demonstrate a tremendous spirit of community giving to care for children and to ensure their health, well-being, recreation, and education – Sandy is all this and more!

Established in Reno 1985, The Children’s Cabinet exists to keep children safe and families together by offering services and resources that address unmet needs. The organization represents a unique and effective collaboration between the private sector and public agencies in Nevada.

The Children’s Cabinet helps more than 10,000 families annually with a wide range of services: basic needs, child care resources, education, and work experience programs, crisis intervention, and family counseling. As a non-profit agency, The Children’s Cabinet relies on community support to provide programs and services at no charge to children and their families.

