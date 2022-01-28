Cortez Masto in favor of more funding for child care (video)

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Thursday visited the Children’s Cabinet to meet with local child care advocates and discuss critical child care issues within the state. She was joined by Children’s Cabinet staff along with representatives from the Community Services Agency, Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce and local businesses.

Those participating took the opportunity to describe issues many families in the Reno area are facing when it comes to caring for their children. They also offered suggestions on what might improve the situation.

Some cited the high cost of child care as limiting women from re-entering the workforce.

Cortez Masto heard from multiple attendees that many families are forced to make a financial decision between having two incomes and paying high costs for child care or budgeting to live off of a single income.

Low wages for child care workers was also brought up. Labor shortages and wage stagnation have led many child care workers to take other higher paying jobs or return to school to get further education and expand employment opportunities.

Cortez Masto also discussed the American Rescue Plan and the extended child tax credit that benefited many families working to make ends meet. She’s in favor of seeing it extended, she said.