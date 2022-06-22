Free Summer concerts kick off with SambaDa’ (sponsored)

Levitt AMP Carson City is back and will get you on your feet

The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series presented by The Change Companies is back for the 6th in person season and better than ever. So grab your family, friends and neighbors and get ready to experience the power of free, live music to bring our community together!

Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers communities to inject new life into underused public spaces through free, outdoor concerts, the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series will present 10 free, family-friendly concerts to the public this summer on Brewery Arts Center’s two block campus.

This Saturday, June 25, we will bring the spirit of Carnival to you with SambaDa’! While Brazilian natives Papiba Godinho and Dandha da Hora bring their profound knowledge and respect for the roots of Afro-brazilian song and dance, the entire band has developed a type of samba-reggae-funk with a universal appeal. SambaDá musically unites the Americas, drawing from percussion based styles of South and Central America, and blends it with that good old funk and reggae back beat so familiar to crowds of North America.

For over ten years, SambaDá has been mixing contemporary sounds with the roots of brazilian culture. Papiba is a master of Capoeira, an Afro Brazilian martial art form created by Brazilian slaves, which draws on music and acrobatic movements. Dandha was born into the rich Afro Brazilian traditions of Salvador, Bahia and the Carnival Group Ile Aiye, and started her dancing career at age six. Ile Aiye has been in the forefront of Civil Rights in Brazil, promoting equality and justice, and is widely recognized as the first Afro Brazilian BLOCO or group to perform in Brazil’s notorious Carnival celebrations.

Opening for SambaDa’ is Liz Broscoe who is conducting an interactive drum circle so if you want to participate, get there early, to grab a drum and jump in. The entire night is designed to get the audience on their feet.

There is an extremely diverse line up filling out the rest of the summer. On July 2, 2022 Grammy Nominee Rocky Dawuni will headline, the Young Dubliners will take the stage on July 9, Whitney Myer will headline July 16, followed by Tropa Magica, The Vindys, Bad Mother Nature, Grammy Nominee Danielle Nicole, Eddie 9V, and High Step Society will finish the series on Aug. 27.

The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts, which has an open setting. There will be food trucks, drink vendors and kids activities at every concert. The Levitt AMP concert series is located at 449 West King Street at the corner of King and Minnesota Streets. Admission is free. Visit breweryarts.org for a full schedule of concerts, directions and information on parking and wheelchair accessibility.

Since 2016, Carson City was named one of 18 small to mid-sized towns and cities across America to win a Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award of $25K in matching funds to present a free concert series at what is now, The Change Companies stage in 2021. The Brewery Arts Center submitted the Levitt AMP proposal and is presenting the concert series. In an effort to inspire and engage communities across the country around the power of creative placemaking, the Levitt Foundation invited the public to choose the Top 25 finalists through online voting. Learn more about the winners and the 180 free Levitt AMP concerts across America at http://levittamp.org

About the Brewery Arts Center

The mission of the Brewery Arts Center is to enrich the quality of life by cultivating arts and culture for all. Founded in 1975, by a group of artists yearning for a space of their own, who raised $300,000 to purchase the Historic Carson Brewing Building and turn it into a community gathering space for artists. They then proceeded to build an annex for a gallery, art classroom, a black box theater and the Brewery Arts Center (BAC) a Nevada non-profit organization was born. In 2000, the organization purchased the St. Teresa Catholic Church building and converted it into a 250 seat Performance hall and in 2015 was able to close the road to traffic in between the two buildings to create a two city block arts campus complete with facilities for visual arts, theatrical arts, dance and music, a gallery for traveling exhibitions and outdoor art to include a Harmony Sculpture Park, murals, rotating sculptures and in the summer months, an outdoor amphitheater.

The Change Companies has come on board once again as this year’s title sponsor. The Brewery Arts Center is proud to be aligned with such an important company comprised of a team full of warm, hard-working and talented individuals, driven by their shared mission of promoting positive behavior change. It’s a perfect fit for this series.

About Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music. In 2019, more than 550 free Levitt concerts will take place in 26 towns and cities, all featuring a rich array of music genres and high-caliber talent. Learn more at levitt.org.

