Five events to check out this week: Dragon Lights and images of war

It’s really getting hot. Outdoor events are ongoing with some fantastic shows, exhibits and concerts lined up. And let’s not forget Artown, which starts Friday.

Meantime, here are five events to check out this week. Stay hydrated – and cool.

SPONSORED: The Reno Aces continue their season, and this week they take on Sacramento. Schedule here.

Images from Ukraine: Photojournalist Ty O’Neil’s images during the war. This Is Reno photographer and videojournalist Ty O’Neil, whose passion lies with documenting conflict zones, traveled to Europe to document the war in Ukraine and its impacts. We now invite you to join Ty for this special presentation to hear about his travels and view the captivating images he took while traveling through the volatile region. Register here.

Mamma Mia! at Lake Tahoe. On a tiny Greek island, Sophie is making final preparations for her wedding day in paradise. Little does her mother Donna know that Sophie’s last-minute preparations include sleuthing out who her father may be among three possible candidates that she’s secretly invited. The story-telling magic of pop-hit songs propels this tale of love, laughter, family and friendship. Get information.

Dragon Lights at Rancho San Rafael. Dragon Lights Reno will once again illuminate the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens in Rancho San Rafael Park with all new lantern displays. More than 40 larger-than-life lantern sculptures, made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights will transform the arboretum into a wonderland during mid-summer nights. This immersive walk-through experience will entertain and wow people of all ages. Learn more.

Nitro Circus at Greater Nevada Field. Nitro Circus has delivered some of the biggest moments in action sports for the past 15 years, and the event is back at Greater Nevada Field on July 1. The action sports competition features death-defying stunts with flames. It’s July 1.

Canvas and Cocktails in Virginia City. Join Pura Vida Sierras Art for an evening folding and dyeing functional art on the Comstock. Kitchen towels, dog bandanas and more can become artwork for your home or for use as gifts. This class is for beginners and those simply interested in exploring or having fun in a historic property with friends and neighbors. Get details.

