Aces tally near-record May attendance

May attendance is up for the Reno Aces at levels not seen since 2014, according to officials in the team’s front office. More than 57,000 fans headed to Greater Nevada Field for the team’s two May home stands – May 3-7 vs. Round Rock Express and May 16-21 vs. the Sacramento River Cats.

One of the reasons for the higher attendance, which averaged 5,221 butts in seats per game, could be the Aces’ first place standing in the PCL West.

The Reno Aces leads the Triple-A league for batting average, runs, hits, triples, on base percentage and on-base plus slugging.

The team closed out the month tied for one game apiece in a six-game series at Oklahoma City vs. the Dodgers that wraps up June 4. After that, the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field for a series against the Tacoma Rainiers.

June will also see the Aces face off against the Aviators in Las Vegas, return home to battle the Albuquerque Isotopes, then head over the hill to close out the month with the Sacramento River Cats.

Greater Nevada Field is packed with theme nights in June, starting with Pride Night June 8, Cancer Survivorship Night June 9, A Magical Evening June 10, Father’s Day Celebration June 11, Micheladas de Reno June 21, and Mining Night June 24. That’s all on top of regular promotions including Dog Day, Taco Tuesday and Family Sundays.

More information and tickets are online at ​​https://www.milb.com/reno.