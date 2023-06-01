70.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsFeaturedNews

Aces tally near-record May attendance

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Fans enjoying Reno Aces day baseball vs Sacramento at Greater Nevada Field on 6–29-22 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Fans enjoying Reno Aces day baseball vs Sacramento at Greater Nevada Field on 6–29-22 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)

May attendance is up for the Reno Aces at levels not seen since 2014, according to officials in the team’s front office. More than 57,000 fans headed to Greater Nevada Field for the team’s two May home stands – May 3-7 vs. Round Rock Express and May 16-21 vs. the Sacramento River Cats.

One of the reasons for the higher attendance, which averaged 5,221 butts in seats per game, could be the Aces’ first place standing in the PCL West. 

The Reno Aces leads the Triple-A league for batting average, runs, hits, triples, on base percentage and on-base plus slugging. 

The team closed out the month tied for one game apiece in a six-game series at Oklahoma City vs. the Dodgers that wraps up June 4. After that, the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field for a series against the Tacoma Rainiers. 

June will also see the Aces face off against the Aviators in Las Vegas, return home to battle the Albuquerque Isotopes, then head over the hill to close out the month with the Sacramento River Cats. 

Greater Nevada Field is packed with theme nights in June, starting with Pride Night June 8, Cancer Survivorship Night June 9, A Magical Evening June 10, Father’s Day Celebration June 11, Micheladas de Reno June 21, and Mining Night June 24. That’s all on top of regular promotions including Dog Day, Taco Tuesday and Family Sundays.

More information and tickets are online at ​​https://www.milb.com/reno

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

The tradition of Father’s Day Powwow returns to Stewart School on June 16 to 18 (sponsored)

Sponsored
Father’s Day weekend, the former Stewart Indian Boarding School will host their largest annual event, the Father’s Day Powwow, bringing the community together to socialize, dance, sing, and honor First Nation cultures.

NV Energy rejects legislation it sought 

Business
Legislation proposed by NV Energy to expand its production in the state and avoid costly energy purchases on the volatile open market doesn’t “go far enough” to secure an adequate supply of electricity, according to the utility’s CEO Tony Sanchez.

Bad news about legislation to address opiate overdoses (opinion)

Health
A bill, AB132, which when introduced proposed a comprehensive review of recent overdose fatalities, has been gutted to the point of uselessness.

Popular

NV Energy’s end-of-session surprise rarely a boon for ratepayers

Government
Nevada lawmakers’ biennial sojourn in Carson City can be unpredictable, but as certain as snowfall in the early weeks of the session, so is the flexing of legislative muscle that manifests in the final weeks in the form of last-minute legislation at the behest of NV Energy.

Churrasco: Reno’s only Brazilian rodizio steakhouse

Food & Drink
Churrasco literally means beef or grilled meat in Portuguese and Spanish. In Reno, however, it’s the name of our only Brazilian-style steakhouse.

Carnicería joins Health District to incentivize healthy food options for Latino community

Business
The Washoe County Health District has partnered with Carnicería Tres Amigos on Sutro Street to increase healthy foods that residents in underserved communities can access. 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC