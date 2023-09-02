Photos: Aces host annual Military Appreciation Night at Greater Nevada Field

The Reno Aces recently hosted their annual military appreciation night at Greater Nevada Field. At the event, held in late August, J.R. Stafford, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Sierra Nevada chapter 989, rededicated the Missing in Action/Prisoner of War chair in right field. The chair was first dedicated in 2019.

“People that have served in uniform have a bond that unfortunately civilians will never have,” Stafford told KOLO8.

During pre-game festivities, recruits taking their oaths to one of the military services received a standing ovation from the Reno crowd. Gen. Dan Waters threw out the first pitch.

The Nevada Air Guard color guard marched the field, and new recruits were introduced.