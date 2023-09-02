Photos: Aces host annual Military Appreciation Night at Greater Nevada Field

64 F
During pre-game festivities, recruits taking their oaths to one of the military services received a standing ovation from the Reno crowd. The new recruits are: Trevor Britt, Army; Benjamin Legere and Ricardo Villalonschmidig, Marine Corps; Luke Ennis, Nathan Mousaw and Mason Buchner, Navy; Roxanna Jacobo Cruz, Javier Del Villar, Dallas Benavides and Oscar Colbert, Coast Guard; and Jayden Garbis, Kiam Malley, Hunter Secchi, Sharol Maldanado and Jenna Klessing, Army National Guard. Steven Ranson / Nevada News Group.
The Reno Aces recently hosted their annual military appreciation night at Greater Nevada Field. At the event, held in late August, J.R. Stafford, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Sierra Nevada chapter 989, rededicated the Missing in Action/Prisoner of War chair in right field. The chair was first dedicated in 2019. 

“People that have served in uniform have a bond that unfortunately civilians will never have,” Stafford told KOLO8

During pre-game festivities, recruits taking their oaths to one of the military services received a standing ovation from the Reno crowd. Gen. Dan Waters threw out the first pitch. 

The Nevada Air Guard color guard marched the field, and new recruits were introduced.

Susan Malone, center, the civilian assistant to the Secretary of the Army, joins 1st Sgt. John Capuano, left, and Capt. Brandon Phizacklea, regional talent acquisition director, after the ceremony. Steven Ranson / Nevada News Group.
An Aces representative gives last-minute instructions to, from left, the Nevada Air National Guard’s Command Chief Master Sergeant Cameron Pieters and Maj Gen. Ondra Berry, the adjutant general, and Nevada Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Dan Waters, who threw out the first pitch. Steven Ranson / Nevada News Group.
The Nevada Air Guard color guard marches the flags off the field. The color guard is comprised of Staff Sgt. Austin Dutra, Sgt. Javier Contreras, Sgt. William Mendez and A1C Edgard Retana. Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group.
.R. Stafford, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Sierra Nevada chapter 989, re-rededicated the Missing in Action/Prisoner of War chair in right field. The chair was first dedicated in 2019. Steven Ranson / Nevada News Group.
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

