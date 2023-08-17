86.5 F
Reno
Veterans to be honored at Saturday’s Aces game

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

The Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 of Vietnam Veterans of America is partnering with the Reno Aces for Military Appreciation Night at Greater Nevada Field.  

This year’s event is Saturday, Aug. 19. Highlights of the night will be the rededication of the POW/MIA Chair of Honor located at the ballpark. This dedication began with honoring a former POW at the ballpark in 2019.  

The POW (Korean War vet) VVA had selected is declining the invitation. If anyone knows of a veteran who served as POW, contact [email protected], and the information will be forwarded.

The ceremony honors a former POW that night and remembers those 18,000 plus POW/MIA still missing.  

VVA 989 will have an outreach table located in the breezeway on the main concourse which has been a great way to meet prospective new members and accept donations for the Chapter’s many charitable endeavors.  

Local Armed Forces Recruiters are also planning a large and inclusive “Oath of Enlistment” for local young men and women enlisting in our armed forces prior to the game. 

VVA will also have a static display of vintage military vehicles on hand along with an Army Guard Humvee with a communications trailer for fans to enjoy prior to the game.

