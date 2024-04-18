Military briefs around northern Nevada for the week of April 16

Free self-defense class

As part of VA Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, a free self-defense class will be taught by U.S. Air Force veteran Gary Grate at Reno Judo Club (1335 Airmotive Way, Reno) on April 27 from 1-3 p.m. This is a class by veterans for veterans. Space is limited, and RSVPs are required. For further information, contact [email protected].

Boots to Business Reboot

Veterans have the opportunity as small business owners and entrepreneurs to enroll in the Boots to Business Reboot. The course is an entrepreneurial education and training program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The course provides an overview of entrepreneurship and applicable business ownership fundamentals. Veterans of all eras, active duty, service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and spouses are eligible to participate.

Participants who complete an in-person or online B2B Reboot course can elect to further their study through one of many B2B online courses offered at no cost to Service members, Veterans and military spouses. If you’ve already attended an in-person or online B2B Reboot course, visit sba.my.site.com to sign up for one of the online B2B follow-on courses. Join organizers on April 19 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 111 W. Proctor St. in Carson City. For more information, contact Lurdes Madrigal at (833) 880-7800 or [email protected].

Dinner and veterans’ town hall

Join Chapter 7 of the Disabled American Veterans in Carson City on May 18 for an evening of spaghetti and a veterans town hall. There is no charge for the event. Representatives from various veterans groups will be on hand. They will present the services they offer to support all veterans. Veterans can also discuss their VA claims with Veteran Service Officers. The event will be held at the Calvary Chapel in Carson City at 1635 East Clearview Drive. For information, contact John Hefner at 775-720-6995 or email [email protected].

Veterans Block Party

The Northern Nevada Veterans Block Party invites veterans to a special event to celebrate the military community and connect veterans with resources and support, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie. The block party is May 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive. To register, go to https://veterans.nv.gov/veterans-service-organization-registry-form/.

This year, the event is placing a particular focus on suicide prevention, offering resources, support networks and educational materials to promote mental health and well-being among our veterans.

The Moving Wall

The Vietnam Moving Wall Project is coming to Douglas County May 23-28 and is hosted by the Eastside Memorial Park on 1600 Buckeye Road. Viewing the wall is free and open to the pubic 24 hours a day. The wall building takes place on May 23, and the opening ceremony is on May 24. Two events are slated for May 26: a community barbecue and a candlelight vigil. The closing ceremony is May 27. Sponsors and volunteers are needed. Contact Nadia Sandoval at 775-782-2215 or 310-991-8694 or email [email protected]. The website is www.eastsidememorialpark.com.

Fallon Armed Forces Day

Fallon’s Armed Forces Day is May 18 at the Rafter 3C Complex (formerly the fairgrounds).

The Fallon Armed Forces Day will feature a free lunch for military and first responders, crafters and vendors, assorted displays, a poker chip run, kids’ games and live music. For information, call Beth at 702-595-2868. To be a flag bearer on horseback for the opening ceremonies, call Tyrie at 775-437-7403.

Veterans exposed to toxins, hazards

Individuals may want to see one of the state’s veterans service officers (VSO) following the announcement by the Veterans Administration that all veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. Veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll. For questions, go to https://veterans.nv.gov/

Caregiver Support Program

The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) announced the launch of its “Safe Transfer” series of videos and an accompanying tip sheet explicitly designed for caregivers assisting veterans with body mechanics and transfers. These videos feature essential tips and skills tailored to aid caregivers in facilitating safe transfers, including transfers for beds, wheelchairs, toilets and tubs. Caregivers can use a tip sheet as a comprehensive guide, offering insights into proper transfer techniques, caregiver body mechanics and key considerations throughout the transfer process. To access these resources, visit CSP’s website, where you’ll find the tip sheet and a dedicated YouTube playlist: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Tips_Tools.asp.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Nevada Guard retiree monthly meetings

• The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club.

• The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club.

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].