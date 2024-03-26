Military briefs around Northern Nevada

Week of March 26

PACT ACT Town Hall

Did you serve in the military? Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era and Post 911 Era Veterans can learn about the latest VA benefits for Veterans who might have been exposed to toxic burn pits, Agent Orange, contaminated water and 20 other conditions. Truckee Meadows Community College & VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System will hold a PACT ACT Town Hall on April 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. at TMCC Campus 7000 Dandini Blvd., Reno — Sierra Building, room 108.

Professional networking

The Nevada Veterans Alumni Chapter annual ENGAGE Veteran Professionals Networking Event 2024 is April 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Joe Crowley Student Union on the University of Nevada, Reno campus. ENGAGE is dedicated to fostering professional networking and development opportunities for Northern Nevada veterans, companies, veteran service organizations and institutions of higher education. The evening provides a platform for these entities to collaborate to enrich regional veterans’ lives.

The focus will be on “Success after Service” with speakers sharing their insights. The keynote speaker will be Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Peyerl, vice president of Finance and Government Relations at Truckee Meadows Community College. Peyerl will reflect on his transition from over 20 years of service, discussing the resolve required during such transitions and offering guidance on how veterans can achieve personal and professional success.

Recent Nevada graduate Alexander Silveira will be the student speaker. Mr. Silveira will share his journey transitioning from eight years of service in the U.S. Army, including multiple combat tours, to his current role as an engineer with Lumos and Associates. His story embodies perseverance, self-reflection and leveraging military experience to excel in a second career. RSVP to allow the alumni chapter to give participants a parking code a few days before the event. To enroll, go to eventbrite.com and type in engage-veteran professionals.

Dinner and veterans’ town hall

Join Chapter 7 of the Disabled American Veterans in Carson City on May 18 for an evening of spaghetti and a veterans’ town hall. There is no charge for the event. Representatives from various veterans’ groups will be on hand. They will present their mission and the services they offer to support all veterans. Veterans can also discuss their VA claims with Veteran Service Officers.

The event will be held at the Calvary Chapel in Carson City at 1635 East Clearview Drive. For information, contact John Hefner at 775-720-6995 or email [email protected].

Sexual Assault / Prevention Month

VA Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month features a Find Your Path to Healing event. No healing journey is the same, and the Veterans Administration is here for support it. Join them on April 10 to learn about VA resources and services that may benefit you or your loved one. Contact MST Coordinators Amanda Turner and Kelly Dawson at 775-326-2920 or go to www.mentalhealth.va.gov/mst.

Veterans Block Party

Northern Nevada Veterans Block Party invites veterans to a special event to celebrate our military community and connect you with resources and support, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie. The block party is May 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive. To register, go to https://veterans.nv.gov/veterans-service-organization-registry-form/. Discover more than 100 programs and services dedicated to the veteran and military community, from educational opportunities and employment services to healthcare and legal advice.

This year, the event is placing a particular focus on suicide prevention, offering resources, support networks, and educational materials to promote mental health and well-being among our veterans. This block party is more than just a gathering; it’s an opportunity to build connections, learn about valuable resources, and support one another in a friendly and engaging environment.

The Moving Wall

The Vietnam Moving Wall Minden Project is coming to Douglas County May 23-28 and is hosted by the Eastside Memorial Park on 1600 Buckeye Road. Viewing the wall is free and is open to the public 24 hours a day. The wall building takes place on May 23, and the opening ceremony is on May 24. Two events are slated for May 26: a community barbecue and a candlelight vigil. The closing ceremony is May 27. Sponsors and volunteers are needed. Contact Nadia Sandoval at 775-782-2215 or 310-991-8694 or email [email protected]. The website is www.eastsidememorialpark.com.

Fallon Armed Forces Day

Fallon’s Armed Forces Day is May 18 at the Rafter 3C Complex (formerly the fairgrounds). The Fallon Armed Forces Day will feature a free lunch for military and first responders, crafters and vendors, assorted displays, a poker chip run, kids’ games and live music. Register online at Nevada community alliance.com and receive a coupon for a free lunch at the event. A 4D/Pee Wee barrel race will be held in the main arena. For information, call Beth at 702-595-2868. To be a flag bearer on horseback for the opening ceremonies, call Tyrie at 775-437-7403.

Veterans exposed to toxins, hazards

Individuals may want to see one of the state’s veterans service officers (VSO) following the announcement by the Veterans Administration that all veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.

All veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Global War on Terror or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first being ill or applying for VA benefits. Additionally, veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll. For questions, go to https:veterans.nv.gov.

Caregiver Support Program

The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) announces the launch of its innovative “Safe Transfer” series of videos and an accompanying tip sheet designed specifically for caregivers assisting Veterans with body mechanics and transfers.

These videos feature essential tips and skills tailored to aid caregivers in facilitating safe transfers, including transfers for beds, wheelchairs, toilets, and tubs. In addition, caregivers can use the accompanying tip sheet as a comprehensive guide, offering insights into proper transfer techniques, caregiver body mechanics, and key considerations throughout the transfer process.

Developed by a dedicated CSP workgroup, which includes occupational and physical therapists, this comprehensive library of resources aims to enhance the safety of Veterans within the comfort of their homes. To access these resources, visit CSP’s website, where you’ll find the tip sheet and a dedicated YouTube playlist: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Tips_Tools.asp.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Nevada Guard retiree monthly meetings

• The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club.

• The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club.

